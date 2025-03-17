Lucas Raymond News: Ends goal drought in win

Raymond netted a goal, tallied two shots on net and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-0 win against the Golden Knights.

Raymond tallied the second goal of the contest for Detroit to end his 10-game goal drought. During that span, however, he distributed seven assists, with four of those coming on the power play. Overall, the 22-year-old star is up to 23 goals, 69 points and 158 shots on net in 67 appearances this season. Raymond is currently tied for 20th in points across the league and leads the Red Wings by 10 points. He is well above the pace needed to set a new career high in points and is just four points away from surpassing the total (72 from a season ago). Now that his goal drought is over, Raymond is sitting in a good place to do damage during the fantasy playoffs and help the Red Wings make a postseason push.