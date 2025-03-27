Lucas Raymond News: Equals career high in points
Raymond scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Senators on Thursday.
There was a breakdown in net-front coverage, and Raymond got three steamboats to dangle and fool Linus Ullmark five-hole. It was his 25th goal, and he now has 72 points in 72 games this season. That equals his career mark set in 82 games in 2023-24. Raymond is cruising toward the first 80-point season of his career. The only thing that gives us pause is his disproportionate power-play production - 34 (47.2 percent) of his points have come with the man advantage. That's a great tally for Raymond's managers right now, but there could be regression next season when, not if, that pendulum swings back.
