Lucas Raymond News: Extends point streak to six games

Raymond provided two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Raymond added three shots on net and two PIM in the win. During his six-game point streak, the winger has racked up three goals, eight assists and six power-play points. He's cruising on offense, as many of the Red Wings' top performers have been since Todd McLellan took over as head coach. Raymond is at 18 goals, 31 assists, 93 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 44 appearances.