Lucas Raymond News: Fills empty cage

Raymond scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Raymond has 10 goals and four assists over his last 12 outings, going no more than one game without a goal in that span. The 22-year-old winger is up to 12 tallies, 31 points, 63 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 30 appearances. His slow start to the year is a distant memory, and he's continuing to cement his status as one of the Red Wings' most reliable forwards.