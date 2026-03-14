Lucas Raymond News: Forces overtime Saturday
Raymond scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Raymond's goal with 3:26 left in the third period was enough to force overtime. He ended a four-game point drought with the tally, but Raymond is clearly struggling to carry the load without Dylan Larkin (leg) and Andrew Copp (leg) in the lineup to help. Raymond is up to 21 goals, 66 points, 142 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-12 rating across 65 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Raymond See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 86 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week13 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2616 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2616 days ago
-
General NHL Article
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Raymond See More