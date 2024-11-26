Fantasy Hockey
Lucas Raymond News: Keeps scoring streak alive

Published on November 26, 2024

Raymond scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Raymond found the back of the net for the third game in a row, but this was his biggest goal in that stretch by a wide margin. His tip-in ended up being the game-winning tally in a contest where the Red Wings were down on the score twice. Raymond is up to five goals and 15 assists this season, but after scoring four of his five goals across his last six appearances, there's no question he's trending in the right direction.

