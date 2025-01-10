Lucas Raymond News: Pair of points in Friday's win

Raymond scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Raymond earned his fourth multi-point effort over seven games since the holiday break. In that span, he has four goals and seven assists, providing high-quality offense in a top-line role. Raymond is up to 17 tallies, 44 points (21 on the power play), 84 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 41 appearances. It's already been a career year on the power play for the 22-year-old, and he's on pace to top the 80-point mark for the first time as well.