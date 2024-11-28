Lucas Raymond News: Plays hero again Wednesday

Raymond scored the overtime winner and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Flames.

The 22-year-old winger extended his goal streak to four games in style -- Raymond collected the puck along the boards, drifted into the slot and wired a shot inside the far post that Dan Vladar simply couldn't handle. Three of Raymond's tallies during his streak have been game-winners, while Wednesday's strike was his first power-play goal of the campaign. The fourth overall pick in the 2020 Draft is up to six goals and 22 points in 22 contests as he steams toward a career-best season.