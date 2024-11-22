Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lucas Raymond headshot

Lucas Raymond News: Pots game-winner Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Raymond scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Islanders.

After a heroic effort on the forecheck by Dylan Larkin, Raymond took a backhand feed and went top shelf over Ilya Sorokin's glove with just 52 seconds left in the game. It's the first GWG of the season for the 22-year-old winger, and all three of Raymond's goals on the campaign have come in the last 12 games -- a stretch in which he's racked up 12 points, including seven helpers on the power play.

Lucas Raymond
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now