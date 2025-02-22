Fantasy Hockey
Lucas Raymond News: Registers two power-play points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Raymond had one goal and an assist on Detroit power plays in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Raymond leads the Red Wings with 39 helpers and 61 points through 56 games this season. He also ranks first on the team with 28 power-play points. Raymond's 22nd goal of 2024-25 gave Detroit a 3-1 lead in the first minute of the third period, but the Wild rallied to steal the win. Raymond has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak.

