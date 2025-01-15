Fantasy Hockey
Lucas Raymond News: Riding five-game point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Raymond scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Raymond extended his point streak to five games (three goals, six assists) with a tally midway through the third period that got the Red Wings within one. The Sharks didn't collapse and grew their lead over the final 10 minutes. Raymond now has 18 goals, 29 assists, 90 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 43 appearances. He's above a point-per-game pace this season, something he hasn't done in his first three NHL campaign, so he's well on his way to a career year.

