Lucas Raymond News: Scores late in loss
Raymond scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
Raymond's tally brought the Red Wings within a goal, but they couldn't tie the game. He has four goals and two assists over his last seven outings, but he hasn't had a multi-point effort since March 2 in Nashville. The star winger is up to 24 goals, 71 points, 153 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 71 appearances in a top-six role this season.
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