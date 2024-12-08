Fantasy Hockey
Lucas Raymond headshot

Lucas Raymond News: Scores vs. Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Raymond scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Raymond deflected a shot past Alexandar Georgiev in the dying stages of the second period, but that'd be all the offense the Red Wings would muster in this contest. Raymond has been playing at a high level of late and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last 10 contests, notching eight goals and four assists in that span.

Lucas Raymond
Detroit Red Wings
