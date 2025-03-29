Lucas Raymond News: Secures career year with goal

Raymond scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Raymond's tally early in the second period stood as the game-winner. He's scored four times and added an assist over his last seven games. Raymond has set a career high in points with 73, and he's also had his best year on the power play, where he's earned 35 of his points. He's got 26 goals, 47 assists, 171 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 73 appearances.