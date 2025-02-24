Lucas Raymond News: Serves two helpers in win

Raymond provided two assists and had two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win against the Ducks.

Raymond is off to a hot start with four points in two games since his return from playing with Team Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Both of his helpers came in the first period, including one on the power play to Patrick Kane. The 22-year-old Raymond is up to 41 assists, 63 points and 133 shots on goal in 57 appearances this season. Raymond is well above the pace to break his career best of 72 points from a year ago. His playmaking has taken a step up as he has already matched his career high of 41 helpers. He is tied for 16th-most points in the league and proving to be a rising star in the league game-by-game. Raymond is an elite option in all fantasy formats for the rest of the season.