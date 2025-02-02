Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lucas Raymond headshot

Lucas Raymond News: Sets up game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Raymond notched an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Raymond followed up his four-point effort last Monday with a pair of scoreless outings. He broke out of the mini-slump right on time, setting up Alex DeBrincat for the game-winning goal Sunday. Raymond is up to 20 goals, 37 helpers, 25 power-play points, 119 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 53 appearances in a top-line role.

Lucas Raymond
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now