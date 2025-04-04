Lucas Raymond News: Slings helper in win

Raymond notched an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Raymond has two goals and two helpers over his last four outings as he remains steady on offense. The winger is up to 26 goals, 48 assists, 176 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 75 appearances. It's already a career year for the 23-year-old, though he's running out of time to challenge for his second 30-goal campaign.