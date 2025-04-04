Fantasy Hockey
Lucas Raymond headshot

Lucas Raymond News: Slings helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Raymond notched an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Raymond has two goals and two helpers over his last four outings as he remains steady on offense. The winger is up to 26 goals, 48 assists, 176 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 75 appearances. It's already a career year for the 23-year-old, though he's running out of time to challenge for his second 30-goal campaign.

Lucas Raymond
Detroit Red Wings
