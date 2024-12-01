Lucas Raymond News: Stays hot against Vancouver

Raymond collected two helpers and fired six shots on goal in 23:45 of ice time Sunday in a 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

Raymond's streak of five consecutive contests with a goal was snapped Sunday, but he extended his point streak to seven games. The 22-year-old has five goals and four assists in that span, and he was held off the scoresheet on just two occasions across 13 games in November. Raymond is leading the way for Detroit with seven goals (three game-winners) and a team-leading 18 assists through 24 outings.