Lucas Raymond News: Strikes for opening goal

Raymond scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

Raymond opened the scoring at 3:36 of the first period. He's scored just twice over his last nine games, but he's added six assists in that span, and only one of those eight points has come on the power play. The 22-year-old winger is at 21 tallies, 58 points, 125 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 54 appearances. He's on track to shatter his career high of 72 points from last year, and a 90-point campaign could be within reach.