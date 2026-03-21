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Lucas Raymond News: Strikes on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Raymond scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Raymond's goal opened the scoring at 3:35 of the second period, but David Pastrnak responded for the Bruins just 1:32 later. It's been a bit of a quiet month for Raymond, who has three goals and three assists over 10 contests in March. Most of that stretch has been sans Dylan Larkin (leg), who is nearing a return that should boost the Detroit offense. Raymond is now at 22 goals, 68 points (24 on the power play), 148 shots on net and a plus-10 rating across 68 appearances this season.

Lucas Raymond
Detroit Red Wings
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