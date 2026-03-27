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Lucas Raymond News: Tallies with man advantage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Raymond scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Raymond has a power-play point in each of the last three games (two goals, one assist) while adding seven shots on net in that span. The 23-year-old winger is up to 23 goals, 70 points, 151 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 70 appearances. He's reached the 70-point mark in three straight campaigns, but he's looking to secure his first point-per-game season in his five-year career.

Lucas Raymond
Detroit Red Wings
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