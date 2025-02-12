Lucas Raymond News: Third star In loss at 4 Nations

Raymond tallied two assists Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The 22-year-old stood out all night long, and he earned the game's third star for the effort. He even threw down one his somewhat patented shot-fake to backdoor passes to Joel Eriksson Ek for the game-tying goal in the third. Raymond rode a three-game, three-point streak (11 shots) into the tournament, and he was trusted in big situations including the last two minutes of the game. This tournament could be Raymond's ascension into stardom. Or at least wide-spread awareness of his excellence. He's that good