Lucas Raymond headshot

Lucas Raymond News: Three-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 9:30am

Raymond scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sweden's 5-3 win over Slovakia in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.

The big performance from the Red Wings winger locked up a 2-1 record in the preliminary round for Sweden. However, Raymond's slashing penalty late in the third period led to a Slovakia power-play goal that might end up costing Tre Kronor a bye to the quarterfinals due to goal differential. Raymond has a goal and four points through his first three Olympic games.

Lucas Raymond
Detroit Red Wings
