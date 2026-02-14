Lucas Raymond News: Three-point effort in win

Raymond scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sweden's 5-3 win over Slovakia in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.

The big performance from the Red Wings winger locked up a 2-1 record in the preliminary round for Sweden. However, Raymond's slashing penalty late in the third period led to a Slovakia power-play goal that might end up costing Tre Kronor a bye to the quarterfinals due to goal differential. Raymond has a goal and four points through his first three Olympic games.