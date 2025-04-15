Lucas Raymond News: Three-point effort Monday

Raymond scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

All of Raymond's production came in the third period as the Red Wings erased a 3-2 deficit, with his own tally being his career-high fifth GWG of the season. The 23-year-old winger has been a little inconsistent down the stretch as Detroit faded out of the playoff picture, but he's still delivered a career-high 78 points (27 goals, 51 assists) in 80 appearances.