Lucas Raymond headshot

Lucas Raymond News: Three-point performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Raymond scored a power-play goal on three shots and added a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

One of Raymond's helpers also came on the power play. The winger is cruising since the holiday break, earning three goals, five assists and five power-play points over his last five outings. The surge has him up to 16 goals, 41 points (19 on the power play), 79 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 39 contests overall.

Lucas Raymond
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
