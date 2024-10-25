Lucas Raymond News: Two apples in win

Raymond produced two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-3 win against the Devils.

Raymond added two PIM and a plus-1 rating in 20:27 of ice time. The Swedish forward had been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games before setting up a couple of tallies Thursday. Raymond potted 31 goals in 82 regular-season games in 2023-24, but he hasn't found the back of the net through seven appearances this season. The 22-year-old has collected six helpers and a plus-2 rating while serving on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.