Lucas Raymond News: Two helpers against Pens
Raymond picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday['s 4-2 win over the Penguins.
It's the second straight multi-point performance for Raymond, and his sixth in 14 December appearances as he delivered eight goals and 15 points on the month. The 22-year-old winger has found another gear in 2024-25, and after setting new career highs with 31 goals and 72 points last season, Raymond's on pace to top those numbers in the current campaign.
