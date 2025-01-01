Fantasy Hockey
Lucas Raymond

Lucas Raymond News: Two helpers against Pens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Raymond picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday['s 4-2 win over the Penguins.

It's the second straight multi-point performance for Raymond, and his sixth in 14 December appearances as he delivered eight goals and 15 points on the month. The 22-year-old winger has found another gear in 2024-25, and after setting new career highs with 31 goals and 72 points last season, Raymond's on pace to top those numbers in the current campaign.

Lucas Raymond
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
