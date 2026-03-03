Lucas Raymond News: Two-point effort Monday

Raymond scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over Nashville.

The star winger tied the game at 2-2 with his 20th goal of the season midway through the second period before setting up Alex DeBrincat for an empty netter late in the third. Raymond continues to surge toward a career-best season, and over the last 13 games for Detroit, dating back to Jan. 16, he's racked up six goals and 15 points.