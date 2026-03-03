Lucas Raymond headshot

Lucas Raymond News: Two-point effort Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Raymond scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over Nashville.

The star winger tied the game at 2-2 with his 20th goal of the season midway through the second period before setting up Alex DeBrincat for an empty netter late in the third. Raymond continues to surge toward a career-best season, and over the last 13 games for Detroit, dating back to Jan. 16, he's racked up six goals and 15 points.

Lucas Raymond
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Raymond See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Raymond See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
NHL
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
Author Image
Thomas Leary
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago