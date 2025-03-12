Fantasy Hockey
Lucas Raymond headshot

Lucas Raymond News: Two-point night in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Raymond collected two power-play assists in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Sabres.

He waited until the third period to join in on the fun, helping to set up tallies by Patrick Kane and Moritz Seider. Raymond has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games, and the 22-year-old winger is closing in on his second straight 70-point campaign with 22 goals and 68 points in 65 appearances.

