Lucas Raymond headshot

Lucas Raymond News: Two points in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Raymond picked up a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sabres.

He was also one of two Detroit skaters to beat James Reimer in the shootout, sweeping in from the faceoff circle before deking to his backhand and slipping the puck past the goalie's outstretched skate. Raymond has gotten onto the scoresheet in 10 of the last 11 games, racking up nine goals and 14 points over that stretch as he surges toward a career-best campaign.

Lucas Raymond
Detroit Red Wings
