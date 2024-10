Raymond scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

The second-period tally was the first shortie of Raymond's career, and his first goal of the season. The 22-year-old has had a strong start to 2024-25, collecting eight points in eight games, and half of that production has come on special teams as Raymond's dished three power-play assists.