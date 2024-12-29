Lucas Raymond News: Two points Sunday

Raymond tallied a goal, a power-play assist, four shots and a plus-1 rating during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

The 22-year-old winger has been the Red Wings most consistent forward and has recorded 13 goals and 20 points over his last 20 games. The fourth overall pick from the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has a chance to eclipse his career-high of 72 points set a season ago should the Red Wings get back on track under new head coach Todd McLellan.