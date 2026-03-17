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Lucas Van Vliet News: Nabs weekly honor

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:24am

Van Vliet was named the CCHA Rookie of the Week on Monday.

Van Vliet is also the CCHA's Rookie of the Year. He's at 14 goals, 35 points and a plus-3 rating over 36 outings after scoring in the University of St. Thomas' 2-1 win over Augustana University on Saturday to put the Tommies in the CCHA's Mason Cup Final. That game is Friday versus Minnesota State University, with the winner getting to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Lucas Van Vliet
Vegas Golden Knights
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