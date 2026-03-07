Lucas Van Vliet News: Two goals in UST win
Van Vliet scored twice in the University of St. Thomas' 5-2 win over Lake Superior State University on Saturday.
Van Vliet is putting the finishing touches on a strong first season in the NCAA. He has earned 13 goals and 34 points over 35 appearances for the Tommies. The 2024 seventh-round pick of the Golden Knights is third on the team in points and is looking to help his team through the CCHA Mason Cup Playoffs.
