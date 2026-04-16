Ludvig Jansson News: Logs first NHL assist

Jansson recorded a power-play assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

The helper was Jansson's first point in four NHL outings. He added three shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating during his time with the Panthers late in the campaign. He'll likely be reassigned to AHL Charlotte in the coming days to participate in the minor-league team's playoff effort.