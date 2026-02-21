Lukas Cormier headshot

Lukas Cormier News: Records three helpers Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Cormier registered three assists in AHL Henderson's 4-3 win over Abbotsford on Saturday.

Cormier is now a point away from matching his career high from his rookie year (2022-23). He's been great for Henderson lately with two goals and 12 assists over his last 12 contests, getting on the scoresheet in 11 of those games. Cormier has seven goals, 27 helpers, 96 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 35 appearances this season.

