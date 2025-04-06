Lukas Dostal News: Ambushed in Vancouver

Dostal turned aside 20 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

After Troy Terry opened the scoring 81 seconds into the first period to give the Ducks a brief lead, Dostal found himself under siege and got beaten five times before the first intermission mercifully arrived. The 24-year-old netminder is having a rough finish to the season, giving up more than three goals six times in his last 10 outings while going 3-5-1 with a 4.08 GAA and .863 save percentage.