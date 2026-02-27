Lukas Dostal News: Another shaky win
Dostal stopped 29 of 33 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Jets.
Dostal has allowed nine goals on 60 shots in two games since play resumed after the Olympics, but he's won both of those outings. The 25-year-old is playing dangerously, but Dostal has the talent to shake off these struggles soon and get back to a higher level of performance. He's at a 23-13-2 record with a 3.00 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 40 appearances this season. The Ducks have a favorable matchup ahead when they host the low-scoring Flames on Sunday.
