Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Beaten four times in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Dostal stopped 30 of 34 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss against the Oilers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Dostal ended the regular season on a sour note after posting a save percentage below .900 in five of his last six starts, and that trend continued in this playoff opener. Dostal has a daunting task ahead of him, though, as the Oilers were among the best offenses in the league in the regular season and also welcomed Leon Draisaitl back from a lower-body injury that forced him to sit out the final 14 games of the regular season. Dostal should remain between the posts for Game 2 of the series Wednesday at Rogers Place.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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