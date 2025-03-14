Fantasy Hockey
Lukas Dostal News: Between pipes against Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Dostal will start in Friday's home game versus the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Dostal allowed six goals in a loss to the Capitals on Tuesday, though he had given up just a total of seven goals over his prior four games. The 24-year-old netminder will try to tame the Predators, who have scored 17 goals during their four-game winning streak.

