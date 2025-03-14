Lukas Dostal News: Between pipes against Nashville
Dostal will start in Friday's home game versus the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Dostal allowed six goals in a loss to the Capitals on Tuesday, though he had given up just a total of seven goals over his prior four games. The 24-year-old netminder will try to tame the Predators, who have scored 17 goals during their four-game winning streak.
