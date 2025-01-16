Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Between pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 3:51pm

Dostal will protect the road goal versus the Lightning on Thursday.

Dostal is 3-3-0 with a 3.32 GAA and an .892 save percentage over his last six outings. The 24-year-old did not face the Lightning when they visited Anaheim on Jan. 5, a game the Ducks won 4-1 with John Gibson in goal. The Lightning remain an intimidating opponent, so many fantasy managers will have better options than Dostal available on a 13-game Thursday slate.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now