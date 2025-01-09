Fantasy Hockey
Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Blitzed in first period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Dostal stopped 16 of 22 shots before he was relieved by John Gibson in the second period of Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Dostal just didn't have it Thursday, as the Blues put up four goals in the opening 14 minutes. The 24-year-old netminder has lost four of his last six outings, but this was easily his worst performance of the season. He's now at a 10-12-3 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 25 contests. He'll likely get a chance to redeem himself in the near future as the Ducks tackle a back-to-back this weekend. They visit Philadelphia on Saturday and Carolina on Sunday.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
