Lukas Dostal News: Bounces back for win
Dostal stopped 18 of 21 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.
Dostal continues to alternate wins and losses. This was a big win for him to get after he was pulled after the first period of Game 3. Dostal is now 6-4 with a 3.42 GAA and an .874 save percentage over 10 playoff contests. While his Game 4 performance wasn't all that impressive, it should be enough for the 25-year-old to get the nod on the road in Game 5.
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