Lukas Dostal News: Bounces back for win Thursday
Dostal allowed one goal on 19 shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.
The Ducks held their ground in the race for the top spot in the Pacific Division while making their in-state rivals' path to the playoffs a lot harder. This performance ended Dostal's four-game losing streak, a span in which he surrendered 18 goals on 108 shots. Through 54 appearances this season, Dostal is up to 30-19-3 with a 3.09 GAA and an .890 save percentage. This is the first time he's reached the 30-win mark, though he has the worst ratios of his career as his quality of play has faded for a couple of extended stretches. The Ducks have a favorable matchup ahead when they host the Canucks on Sunday for the last home game in Anaheim in the regular season.
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