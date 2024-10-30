Lukas Dostal News: Busy in Tuesday's win

Dostal turned aside 40 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

A Mathew Barzal power-play goal early in the third period spoiled his shutout bid, but it was still another stellar performance from Dostal. The 24-year-old netminder is 4-2-1 to begin the season with a 2.00 GAA and .943 save percentage, and while the return of John Gibson (abdomen) from IR might lessen his workload, Dostal seems to have a firm grip on the starting job in the Ducks' crease.