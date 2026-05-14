Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Can't extend season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Dostal allowed five goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Dostal was blitzed for three goals in the first period, but he stayed in at the start of the second. The Ducks simply didn't have an answer for the Golden Knights as this series progressed. Dostal ends the playoffs with a 6-6 record, a 3.54 GAA and an .870 save percentage over 12 games. The 25-year-old will be the Ducks' top netminder in 2026-27, though he will need the team's defense to improve in front of him.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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