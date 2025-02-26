Lukas Dostal News: Can't withstand late barrage

Dostal made 32 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead into the third period but proceeded to hang Dostal out to dry by getting out-shot 18-6 in the final frame, although the netminder might like another crack at Henri Jokiharju's game-winner from a sharp angle. Dostal has appeared in four straight games while John Gibson (upper body) has been back on the shelf, going 2-1-1 with a 2.89 GAA and .921 save percentage.