Lukas Dostal News: Chased after two periods

Dostal stopped nine of 14 shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Dostal lasted two periods before Ville Husso was brought in to do some mop-up duty against one of his former teams. The 24-year-old Dostal has seen a heavy workload in the absence of John Gibson (lower body), and it may be wearing on the Czech netminder. Dostal is 3-4-0 with 19 goals allowed on 188 shots (.899 save percentage) over seven games in March. For the season, he's at a 20-18-5 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 43 appearances. The Ducks' road trip continues Tuesday in Dallas, which is a matchup Dostal's fantasy managers may want to avoid, though he did win a 4-2 game with a 34-save effort in Dallas on Nov. 18.