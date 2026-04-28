Lukas Dostal News: Chased early in Game 5
Dostal stopped six of nine shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.
The Ducks got blitzed in the first period, leading to head coach Joel Quenneville pulling Dostal after the third goal in an effort to light a spark under his team. While no comeback materialized, Dostal ended up getting some rest that should allow him to be fresher for Thursday's Game 6 in Anaheim. He's 3-2 with 18 goals allowed on 132 shots over five games this postseason, so Dostal represents a high-risk option for fantasy managers who want to turn to him moving forward.
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