Lukas Dostal News: Comes up short in OT
Dostal turned aside 25 of 29 shots on net in Czechia's 4-3 overtime loss to Switzerland in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.
After tending a clean first period, Dostal allowed two goals in the second before ultimately falling in overtime. The 25-year-old netminder has lost each of his two starts at the Olympics, where he has posted a 4.50 GAA and an .862 save percentage. With Czechia finding its lone win of the tournament with Dan Vladar in net and Karel Vejmelka still waiting to make his Olympic debut, Dostal is unlikely to start the team's first game of bracket play following his tournament struggles to this point.
